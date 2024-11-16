Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FMNB. Raymond James raised their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Farmers National Banc Trading Down 0.2 %

FMNB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.31. 84,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,486. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average is $13.83. The company has a market cap of $575.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $16.32.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 55.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $26,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,230. This represents a 4.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Farmers National Banc

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Articles

