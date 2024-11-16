Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its position in Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total transaction of $582,298.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,146.60. This represents a 73.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,890 shares of company stock valued at $13,780,452. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,964.92.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of FICO stock opened at $2,261.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.56, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,007.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,681.66. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $1,021.06 and a twelve month high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

