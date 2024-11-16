Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Lifted by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,034,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,119 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.7% of Natixis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Exxon Mobil worth $355,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,914,000 after acquiring an additional 380,399 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,392,000 after buying an additional 379,747 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.0 %

XOM opened at $119.35 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.40. The company has a market capitalization of $524.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

