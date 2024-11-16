Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.68.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXPE
Insider Transactions at Expedia Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,361,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,037 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.
Expedia Group Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $181.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.47 and a 200-day moving average of $134.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $190.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.
About Expedia Group
Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Expedia Group
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- How Whitestone REIT Is Transforming Sun Belt Retail Growth
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.