Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.68.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,487.80. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,568,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,570,779.35. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,728. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,361,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,037 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $181.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.47 and a 200-day moving average of $134.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $190.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

