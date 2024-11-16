eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.
eXp World has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect eXp World to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.
eXp World Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ EXPI opened at $13.31 on Friday. eXp World has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51.
EXPI has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.
eXp World Company Profile
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.
