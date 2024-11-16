eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

eXp World has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect eXp World to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $13.31 on Friday. eXp World has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 47,984 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $591,162.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,022,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,394,896.16. This trade represents a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $453,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 547,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,275,218.15. The trade was a 5.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 635,891 shares of company stock valued at $8,577,645. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPI has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

