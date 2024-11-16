eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on December 2nd

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.
eXp World has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect eXp World to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.
eXp World Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of eXp World stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,333. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.51. eXp World has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 2.31.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.
