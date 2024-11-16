eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on December 2nd

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

eXp World has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect eXp World to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

eXp World Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of eXp World stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,333. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.51. eXp World has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 2.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 44,616 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $579,115.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,975,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,864,339.38. The trade was a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $453,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 547,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,275,218.15. This represents a 5.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 635,891 shares of company stock valued at $8,577,645. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

