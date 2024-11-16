Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 210 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,136,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,575,000 after buying an additional 730,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,145,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,158,000 after purchasing an additional 18,202 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 961,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,197,000 after purchasing an additional 391,333 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 922,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,572,000 after buying an additional 15,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 603,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,984,000 after acquiring an additional 174,857 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $91.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $69.32 and a 52-week high of $105.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.03.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

