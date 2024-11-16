Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $179.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.93. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

