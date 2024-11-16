Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.94 Million Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 260.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

COWZ opened at $58.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.25.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

