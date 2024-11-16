Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Bank AR raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $207.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.41. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $161.23 and a 52 week high of $214.96.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

