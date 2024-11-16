Everus (NYSE:ECG) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Everus in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Everus Stock Performance

About Everus

ECG traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $56.34. 513,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,404. Everus has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $67.11.

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

