Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Sells $213,920.00 in Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $213,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,317.64. This represents a 14.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Everi Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EVRI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.37. 652,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,427. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Everi alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Everi in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 75,655 shares in the last quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 175,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,680 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Everi by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Grove Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Everi during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,806,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.25 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on EVRI

Everi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.