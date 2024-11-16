Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,838 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,120.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 315,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after buying an additional 313,969 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 920.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 277,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,390,000 after purchasing an additional 250,453 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,687,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,400,000 after purchasing an additional 118,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 540.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,489,000 after purchasing an additional 79,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,539,000 after purchasing an additional 66,725 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $4.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,564. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $211.36 and a 52 week high of $294.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

