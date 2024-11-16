Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,765 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. NYL Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,201,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,708,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,922,000 after acquiring an additional 23,669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $58.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,812,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,248. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.16. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

