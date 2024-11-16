European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 813 ($10.25) and last traded at GBX 813 ($10.25), with a volume of 217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 815 ($10.27).
European Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 848.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 873.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14. The company has a market cap of £519.19 million, a PE ratio of 718.58 and a beta of 0.86.
European Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. European Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.99%.
European Opportunities Trust Company Profile
European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
