Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,743 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in SAP by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $58,936,000.

Get SAP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. Barclays increased their price objective on SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

SAP Price Performance

SAP opened at $228.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $280.48 billion, a PE ratio of 91.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.25. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $148.10 and a 1 year high of $243.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.