Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Sells 450,000 Shares of EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,784,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,000 shares during the quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned 1.58% of EMX Royalty worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in EMX Royalty by 817.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in EMX Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in EMX Royalty by 509.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 115,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 96,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of EMX Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on EMX Royalty from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

EMX Royalty Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EMX stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.49 million, a P/E ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 0.84. EMX Royalty Co. has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $2.15.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

