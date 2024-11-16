Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Purchases 454 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 7.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,351,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,785,000 after purchasing an additional 154,497 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,366,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,623,000 after buying an additional 284,046 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,165,000 after acquiring an additional 74,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,106,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,504,000 after purchasing an additional 23,435 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo stock opened at $118.15 on Friday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $117.84 and a twelve month high of $154.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.57 and a 200-day moving average of $131.80.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

