Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,000 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Triple Flag Precious Metals worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 47.6% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC increased its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 43.7% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 47.4% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 9.9% during the second quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 100,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TFPM opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average is $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of -0.16.

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.67 million during the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is -84.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

