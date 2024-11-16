Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Has $10.56 Million Holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,477 shares during the quarter. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust accounts for about 1.9% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned 1.02% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $10,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 50,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $26.93.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

