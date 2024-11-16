ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.700-4.900 EPS.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $144.16 on Friday. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $96.69 and a 52 week high of $154.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESE has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their price target on ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ESE

About ESCO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.