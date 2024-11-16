ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.700-4.900 EPS.
Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $144.16 on Friday. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $96.69 and a 52 week high of $154.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.08.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
