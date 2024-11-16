ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Cut to Underperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $122.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $102.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ESAB. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of ESAB from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ESAB from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of ESAB in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on ESAB from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

Get ESAB alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ESAB

ESAB Price Performance

ESAB stock opened at $124.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.78 and a 200-day moving average of $103.72. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ESAB has a 12-month low of $76.08 and a 12-month high of $135.97.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $673.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.50 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.47%. ESAB’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ESAB will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 4,254 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $531,877.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 5,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $630,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,125. This trade represents a 30.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,418 shares of company stock valued at $8,431,773. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ESAB

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in ESAB by 55.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in ESAB by 12,140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in ESAB by 629.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in ESAB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ESAB

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.