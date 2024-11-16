Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,616,602 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 166% from the previous session’s volume of 985,224 shares.The stock last traded at $19.80 and had previously closed at $19.96.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 0.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,463,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 47,898 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 299.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 725,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,686,000 after purchasing an additional 543,344 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 670,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,004,000 after buying an additional 56,490 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter worth $1,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

