Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Position Increased by Curi RMB Capital LLC

Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.03. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.95 and a 52 week high of $31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EPD. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

