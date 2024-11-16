ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the October 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.27. 23,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,286. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

