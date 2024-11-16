Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 18,224 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,224 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.52% of MillerKnoll worth $8,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLKN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,987,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,519,000 after buying an additional 226,792 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 15.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,015,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,370,000 after purchasing an additional 532,427 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 12.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,392,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,864,000 after purchasing an additional 377,121 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 18.1% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,226,000 after purchasing an additional 180,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MillerKnoll by 1.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.59. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.38 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 30th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is 86.21%.

MillerKnoll Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

