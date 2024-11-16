Empowered Funds LLC Has $9.40 Million Stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,024 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Arch Resources worth $9,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE ARCH opened at $163.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.93 and a 200-day moving average of $147.62. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.44 and a 1-year high of $187.60.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $617.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.71 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Arch Resources’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

In other Arch Resources news, VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $36,621.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,120. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCH has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARCH

Arch Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.