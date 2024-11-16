Empowered Funds LLC Has $8.26 Million Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 3,751.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,366 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.35% of Kohl’s worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 50.0% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Stock Down 3.2 %

Kohl’s stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.94. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.66%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $315,392.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,116.73. This represents a 10.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Kohl’s to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

