Empowered Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,585 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $10,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 35.0% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.6% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $365.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.17 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $385.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.71.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

