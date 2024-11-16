Empowered Funds LLC Buys Shares of 228,196 PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 228,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,504,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.54% of PHINIA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHIN. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the third quarter valued at about $695,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in PHINIA by 49.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 40,416 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PHINIA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PHINIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PHINIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

PHINIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHIN opened at $52.37 on Friday. PHINIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.72.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.38. PHINIA had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PHINIA Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. PHINIA’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Insider Transactions at PHINIA

In other news, VP Michael Coetzee sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $42,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,353.40. This represents a 2.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About PHINIA

(Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.