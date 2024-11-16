Empowered Funds LLC Buys 9,909 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.45.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $228.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $148.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.66 and a 1 year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 49.88%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

