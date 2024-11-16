Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 27,738 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.53% of TTM Technologies worth $9,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 67.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 3,220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $25.50 to $27.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

TTM Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

TTMI opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.22. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,272. This represents a 12.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $125,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,694.40. The trade was a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $516,250. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

