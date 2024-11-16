Empower Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 41.3% in the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 288,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,183,000 after buying an additional 84,208 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,862,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,876,000 after acquiring an additional 19,331 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 8.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.8% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARR. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $74.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $51.20 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.24%.

Carrier Global announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

