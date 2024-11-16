Empower Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,407,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 523,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,839,000 after acquiring an additional 117,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 491,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,322,000 after acquiring an additional 28,330 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average of $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $48.75.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1594 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

