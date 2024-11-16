Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $213,000 Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Empower Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,095,000 after buying an additional 71,003 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,219,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,495,000 after purchasing an additional 31,717 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,027,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,173,000 after purchasing an additional 182,834 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 936,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 869,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,118,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

PRFZ opened at $42.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.