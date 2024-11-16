Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $213,000 Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Empower Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,095,000 after buying an additional 71,003 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,219,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,495,000 after purchasing an additional 31,717 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,027,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,173,000 after purchasing an additional 182,834 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 936,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 869,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,118,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter.
PRFZ opened at $42.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.
The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
