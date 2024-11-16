Empower Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Empower Advisory Group LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,414,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $127.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $93.74 and a one year high of $132.41.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

