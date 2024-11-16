Empower Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Empower Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,560 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $66,214,000.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $180.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.46 and a 200-day moving average of $171.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.35 and a fifty-two week high of $185.79.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

