Empower Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,680 iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYJ. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 88.8% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 74,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,944 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,269,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $138.85 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

