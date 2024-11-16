Empirical Finance LLC Raises Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,040 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BK stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $46.04 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.89. The company has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,583.85. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. This represents a 24.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

