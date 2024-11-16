Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 1,325 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,665,963,000 after buying an additional 27,254,172 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 108.2% in the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 7,799,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053,793 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 74.0% during the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 6,753,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,665 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 23.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,130,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,849.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,164,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,612 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $502,499.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 897,652 shares in the company, valued at $23,590,294.56. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.88%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.