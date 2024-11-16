Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,651 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Halliburton by 46.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,408,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237,784 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 17,317.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,631,188 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $460,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552,927 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Halliburton by 24,954.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,730,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $92,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,952,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 20.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,087,115 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $340,752,000 after buying an additional 1,681,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $41.56. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

