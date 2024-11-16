Empirical Finance LLC Buys 69 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,436,000 after purchasing an additional 603,267 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $619,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.67.

In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. This trade represents a 39.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.05, for a total value of $1,199,816.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,437.45. This represents a 33.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,415 shares of company stock valued at $15,829,445. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $562.44 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $342.96 and a 1-year high of $569.47. The company has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

