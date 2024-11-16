Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cummins by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,001,000 after purchasing an additional 604,735 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 31,489.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,531,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,854 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cummins by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,696,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,869,000 after acquiring an additional 26,977 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cummins by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,691,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,503,000 after acquiring an additional 31,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,042,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CMI opened at $361.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $220.02 and a one year high of $370.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $328.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.51. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 20.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.43, for a total transaction of $717,218.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,419.29. This trade represents a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 23.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,033,945. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cummins from $330.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.33.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

