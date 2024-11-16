Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 183 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,364,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,006,000 after buying an additional 51,654 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,702,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,425,000 after acquiring an additional 62,645 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,998,000 after purchasing an additional 133,853 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 802,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,447,000 after acquiring an additional 35,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 742,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,047,000 after purchasing an additional 50,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $270.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.77 and a twelve month high of $277.58.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 97.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.30.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

