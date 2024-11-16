Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has C$30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of C$32.00.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on EFN. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.50.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EFN
Element Fleet Management Trading Up 0.1 %
Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$375.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$368.46 million. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 12.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.6884016 EPS for the current year.
Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 37.50%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.67 per share, with a total value of C$498,074.40. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Element Fleet Management Company Profile
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Element Fleet Management
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.