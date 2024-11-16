Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Position Raised by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,922 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EA. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 983.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 257,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $36,993,000 after acquiring an additional 234,098 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.8% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,448 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 7.4% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 13,123 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $186,946.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,638.61. This represents a 14.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total value of $1,106,935.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,692.90. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $3,886,282 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.37.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $161.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $164.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.54%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

