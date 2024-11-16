Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the October 15th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Electric Power Development Stock Performance

Shares of EPWDF remained flat at $15.17 on Friday. Electric Power Development has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17.

Electric Power Development Company Profile

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. operates as electric utility company in Japan. The company engages in the development and operation of 60 hydroelectric power plants with total owned capacity of 8,577 MW; wind power with total owned capacity of 477 MW; geothermal power with total owned capacity of 38 MW; thermal power with total owned capacity of 8,810 MW; solar; biomass; and nuclear business.

