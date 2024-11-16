East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,841,400 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the October 15th total of 8,149,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
East Buy Price Performance
KLTHF opened at $0.47 on Friday. East Buy has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47.
About East Buy
