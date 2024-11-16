East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,841,400 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the October 15th total of 8,149,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

East Buy Price Performance

KLTHF opened at $0.47 on Friday. East Buy has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47.

About East Buy

East Buy Holding Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the provision of online education services in China. The company operates through Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, College Education, and Institutional Customers segments. The Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce segment operates an online livestreaming e-commerce platform under its private label, East Buy, which sells agricultural and other products to individual customers.

