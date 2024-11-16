Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211,509 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $971,000. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 143,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 14,991 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.