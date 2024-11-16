Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $17.40 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of RDY opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 14.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

